In Poland, the New Left party plans to submit a parliamentary bill to the Sejm on October 29 to abolish the Church Fund. As reported by RMF24, the initiative emerged after months without a compromise on the government’s reform of the fund.

Anna Maria Żukowska, chair of the Left parliamentary club, said that the party does not want to continue waiting for a government bill. According to her, the New Left expects support from the Civic Coalition, as the prime minister had previously spoken in favor of abolishing the fund.

How they propose changing contribution payments

Under the bill, the state will stop financing 80% of social insurance contributions for clergy. Churches would have to pay half of the contributions, while clergy themselves would pay the other half.

Exceptions are envisaged for members of enclosed religious orders and missionaries: their contributions would be paid in full by churches. Health insurance for clergy in general is proposed to become mandatory. For members of enclosed orders, it would be voluntary, while missionaries would not be subject to this requirement.

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The bill also provides for new powers for Poland’s Social Insurance Institution, which would be able to verify a person’s status as a member of the clergy. Expenditures on the maintenance of churches that are historical monuments are proposed to be transferred to the National Heritage Protection Fund, administered by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage.

Why the reform did not advance earlier

An interministerial group on the Church Fund began work in mid-January 2024. It was headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. However, no legislative changes have been adopted since then. A similar bill was prepared by the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Policy in 2025, but it was not included in the list of government work due to a lack of agreement within the coalition.

The Church Fund has operated in Poland since 1950. Initially, it was intended to compensate churches and religious associations for land property seized by the state. Currently, 95% of its expenditures are directed toward paying social insurance contributions for clergy. In 2026, 272.5 million zlotys were allocated to the fund, while expenditures are expected to exceed 283.5 million zlotys the following year.

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