A new study has cast doubt on Christopher Columbus's Italian origins

The results of a new DNA study of Christopher Columbus’s direct descendants have cast doubt on the widely accepted theory that the explorer was born in Genoa, Italy. Scientists suggest that he may have come from Galicia—a region in northwestern Spain—and may have been related to the influential noble family of the Sotomayors.

For centuries, most historians have held the view that Columbus was born in Genoa to a modest family. He later managed to convince the Catholic monarchs of Spain to finance his expedition across the Atlantic Ocean.

Researchers from the Citogen laboratory and the Complutense University of Madrid have published a study in which they claim there are genetic links between Columbus’s descendants and the Sotomayor family.

The Sotomayors were one of the most influential noble families in medieval Galicia and wielded significant political and military influence in northwestern Spain during the 15th century. This contradicts the traditional account of Columbus’s origins in a modest Italian family.

According to the researchers, the genetic data obtained point to Pedro Álvarez de Sotomayor—a 15th-century Galician nobleman known as Pedro Madruga—as a possible ancestor in Columbus’s family tree.

The findings are based on DNA analysis of 12 individuals buried in the family crypt of the Counts of Helves in Spain.

The theory that Columbus may have been of Galician descent has been around for over a century. However, the authors of the new study believe they have obtained the most compelling genetic evidence to date in support of this theory.

“To scientifically investigate the origins of Christopher Columbus, within the scope of this study we focused on the main burial site of his direct descendants—the Church of Santa María de Gracia in Helves,” the authors noted.

According to them, this church serves as the pantheon of the Counts of Helves and is the site where the largest number of Columbus’s direct descendants are buried.

“At least seven of his direct descendants are buried here, including his granddaughter,” the study states.

During their research, the scientists focused on two of the 12 exhumed individuals who shared genetic material, even though there were no known historical records of a family connection between them.

One of them was Jorge Alberto de Portugal—the third Count of Guélves and a documented descendant of Columbus.

The other was María de Castro Girón de Portugal—a member of the Galician nobility linked to one of Spain’s most influential aristocratic families.

It was this unexpected genetic link, according to the researchers, that led them to Pedro Madruga.

The team analyzed more than 10,000 genetic markers and used a computer model that reconstructed 16 generations of family history. Based on the results of this analysis, Pedro Madruga emerged as the most likely common ancestor.

The researchers also tested this hypothesis using a method they called “virtual exclusion.” They digitally removed Pedro Madruga from the reconstructed family tree.

Afterward, the genetic link between the two descendants disappeared entirely.

According to the authors of the study, this suggests that Pedro Madruga may have been a key link in Columbus’s family tree.

The researchers also cited several historical circumstances that, in their opinion, may support this theory.

Pedro Madruga disappears from historical records around 1486. Around the same time, Columbus appeared at the court of the Catholic Monarchs of Spain.

Pedro Madruga was one of the most influential feudal lords in 15th-century Galicia. He controlled a significant territory from the castle of Sotomayor on the banks of the Verdugo River in the province of Pontevedra.

The authors of the study also noted that Galician-Portuguese linguistic features can be traced in Columbus’s written texts, and some elements of his coat of arms resemble symbols associated with the Sotomayor family.

Furthermore, genetic analysis showed that the descendants buried in the crypt were closely related to the population of northern Spain and had ties to both the Galician Sotomayor family and the noble Sunyiga family of Navarre.

At the same time, the researchers themselves emphasize that the evidence obtained remains circumstantial. The analysis is based on the DNA of Columbus’s descendants, not on his own genetic material.

Therefore, the results still need to undergo independent verification.

Most historians continue to adhere to the theory that Columbus was born in Genoa. One of the key arguments is his 1498 will, in which Genoa is listed as his place of birth.

Proponents of the theory that Columbus was of Spanish origin suggest that he may have deliberately concealed his true origins.

The authors of the new study believe that the findings provide new—though not yet conclusive—evidence of a possible connection between Columbus and the nobility of northern Spain.

In 2024, the same team reported that it had confirmed the final resting place of Christopher Columbus.

For 20 years, researchers analyzed human bones found in the Seville Cathedral in Spain. As a result, they stated that they had established with “absolute certainty” that the remains belong to Columbus, who died in 1506.

Based on the findings of their current study, the authors stated that they had obtained the first “conclusive genetic confirmation” of the theory that Columbus may have been from Galicia rather than Italy.

Christopher Columbus set out on his first voyage on August 3, 1492, from the Spanish port of Palos. His goal was to find a sea route to Asia.

Three ships set sail—the “Niña,” the “Pinta,” and the “Santa María.” About 100 people were on board with Columbus.

On October 12, 1492, the expedition reached the territory of the modern-day Bahamas. Later that same month, Columbus sighted Cuba, which he mistakenly believed to be part of mainland China.

During his second voyage in 1493, Columbus set out again for the New World and landed in Puerto Rico.

There, members of the indigenous Taíno people were enslaved, and some were sent to Spain.

In the years that followed, Spanish colonists arrived in the region in large numbers. This was accompanied by violence, enslavement, and the spread of disease among the indigenous population, leading to a sharp decline in the Taíno population.

Source: Daily Mail.

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