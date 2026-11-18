Thousands of Catholics have spoken out against the new Netflix series *The Body*, accusing it of blasphemy and anti-Catholic bias. They are demanding that the project be canceled, and a petition to that effect has already gathered over 100,000 signatures.

The coming-of-age drama “The Body” premiered on November 11 and has become one of the streaming service’s most popular shows this month. However, thousands of viewers were outraged by the series’ content, and a petition demanding its cancellation has already gathered over 100,000 signatures.

This eight-episode series, a teen psychological drama with elements of “Catholic horror,” follows a group of schoolgirls. They stage a playful satanic ritual, during which they offer one of their classmates (Sofia Wylie) as a “virgin sacrifice.”

However, after the girl falls into a coma, the other characters begin to experience visions—frighteningly similar to prophecies—which trigger mass hysteria throughout the school.

The petition’s authors claim that “Netflix has brought into Christian homes something no parent would want there,” and urge people to sign it and “cancel the series before it reaches even more Christian families.”

Meanwhile, the series’ creator, Quinn Shepard, told Variety that the creators of *The Body* “have great respect for faith, but are critical of the system.”

She added that working on “The Body” "unexpectedly helped heal" her relationship with her faith—"so much so that I can now sit down with my more religious relatives and have truly deep, meaningful conversations with them on this topic."

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The Independent reports on this.



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