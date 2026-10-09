In the Gaza Strip, Palestine, 1.65 million Palestinians will spend a fourth winter in worn-out tents and war-damaged buildings, according to an estimate by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). As The National reports, around 284,250 families will need assistance with shelter during the winter period.

A comparison of pre-war and more recent Google Earth satellite images shows the scale of destruction in residential neighborhoods in Rafah, Khan Younis, Gaza City and the north of the enclave. For many families, the choice has been reduced to living in a tent unprotected from the elements or in a damaged building that may be unsafe.

Lack of safe housing

Thirty-five-year-old Amani Abu Jalhum and her family will spend the winter in a tent for the second time after their home in the Sheikh Radwan area of Gaza City was destroyed. Last winter, when the family was in Deir al-Balah, rainwater repeatedly leaked into the tent, damaging clothes and belongings. Her four-year-old son Ayham was ill for most of the season. According to the woman, materials to reinforce the tents, including tarpaulins, are unavailable.

Forty-one-year-old Basel Abu Eish lives with his family of four in a house that, he says, could collapse during strong winds or rain. He said the building and its foundation were significantly damaged in May 2025 by explosions in a nearby area. After the ceasefire began on October 10 last year, the family returned to the house because the owner of the plot of land where they had been temporarily living in central Gaza asked them to leave.

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Restrictions on materials

According to the NRC, available stocks and shipments awaiting delivery will be enough to provide shelter and household items for only around 52,200 families. The organization says Israeli authorities classify tents, tarpaulins, timber, cement, tools and other necessary materials as dual-use goods.

The NRC notes that only 15 trucks carrying such goods are allowed into Gaza from Jordan each week, while at least 500 trucks with shelter materials are already awaiting delivery or procurement. At the current pace, their delivery would take more than seven months even under favorable conditions. Israel explains the restrictions by the risk that civilian goods could be used for military purposes.

The organization also estimates the minimum winter shelter program at $283 million. Donors have provided or pledged $96.2 million, leaving a funding gap of $186.8 million. Around 950,000 Palestinians live in displacement sites with a medium or high risk of flooding, while the preparation of such sites and drainage systems is complicated by shortages of heavy equipment, motor oil and fuel.

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