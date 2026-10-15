In the United States, Nvidia and Apple have each committed to allocate $25 million for a planned ballroom at the White House. It concerns a facility in Washington planned by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Contributions by technology companies

According to Channel NewsAsia, citing The Washington Post, both technology companies have undertaken these financial commitments. The information was published on Thursday, October 15. The CNA article is labeled as a Reuters report.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other donors

According to the publication, the Adelson family, described in the report as one of the Republican Party's largest donor dynasties, has also committed to provide the same amount.

Another $25 million was pledged by billionaire Charles Ergen, described in the article as the co-founder and chairman of telecommunications company Dish Network.

Read us on