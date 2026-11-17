As Channel NewsAsia reports, on November 17 Nvidia announced the creation of a board-level committee. It will oversee the company’s national security policy, compliance with export control requirements, and management of global trade risks.

Committee’s powers

The new body is called the National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee. Its task will be to oversee Nvidia’s programs related to national security and compliance with international trade requirements.

The committee will also work with independent experts in law, national security, and trade compliance. The statement does not specify which expert organizations or consultants will be involved in this work.

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Composition of the new body

The committee will be chaired by board member Suzanne Nora Johnson. Directors Stephen Neal and John Dabiri have also joined it.

Nvidia is a developer of chips for artificial intelligence systems. The company said that the new structure will operate at the level of its board of directors.

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