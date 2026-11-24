Ukraine has demonstrated a new level of intelligence, logistical, and combat capabilities by officially claiming responsibility for a successful attack on Russian vessels off the coast of Libya. This assessment comes from The New York Times.

On Sunday, seven Ukrainian-made unmanned surface vessels, launched from a naval platform as part of a covert operation by the Security Service of Ukraine near the eastern Libyan port of Benghazi, struck two Russian vessels: a Russian corvette sank along with a combat helicopter on board, and a cargo ship involved in transporting weapons sustained damage.

Security experts emphasize that the ability to carry out such an operation on short notice, thousands of kilometers from its own shores —especially given that Benghazi is a relatively new port of call for the Russian fleet, replacing the usual Tobruk—indicates that Kyiv possesses a powerful intelligence network in the Mediterranean and highly responsive planning capabilities. During the full-scale war, the SBU has evolved from a traditional counterintelligence agency into a specialized strike force capable of carrying out the most complex sabotage operations—from blowing up the Crimean Bridge to operations in remote waters.

This strike marked the culmination of Ukraine’s rapid transformation into a maritime power: lacking a traditional navy after Russia seized most of its ships during the occupation of Crimea, Kyiv relied on maritime drones, destroying about a third of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and gradually expanding its operational reach to the Caspian, Baltic, and Mediterranean Seas.

The attack off the coast of Libya took place literally the very next day after the Russian cargo ship “Sparta II” was struck in the Gulf of Finland, where—despite the absence of official statements from Kyiv—the Finnish prime minister publicly supported Ukraine’s right to take such actions. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that these long-range strikes using Ukraine’s own weapons are a direct response to Russia’s relentless terror against Ukrainian cities, particularly the latest drone attack on central Kyiv near the presidential residence.

At the same time, the operation in Benghazi carries significant geopolitical and economic consequences for Moscow, which has been actively strengthening its cooperation with eastern Libyan General Khalifa Haftar following the loss of its base in Syria due to the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in 2024. According to estimates by energy market analysts, the destruction and damage to the escort vessels disrupts the supply chains for Russian oil and gas to North Africa—which serve as the financial foundation for Russia’s war—and sends a clear signal to other states about the dangers of using eastern Libyan ports.

Despite concerns from the UN mission and Moscow’s accusations of dragging the region into the conflict, Kyiv has, in practice, demonstrated its ability to project naval power far beyond the Black Sea and strike Russian military targets anywhere in the world.

Source: The New York Times

Libyan authorities accused Ukraine of orchestrating a terrorist attack against Russian ships in Benghazi.

In an evening address on Monday, November 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a successful Ukrainian operation off the coast of Libya against two Russian vessels, emphasizing that Ukraine’s naval operations will continue.

As a reminder, on November 22, the Russian corvette Mercury sank after being struck by drones in the port of Benghazi.

Also in Libya on November 22, a maritime drone struck the sanctioned supply vessel ASCALON, which was en route from Kaliningrad to the port of Benghazi, presumably carrying military equipment and machinery for the Russian Federation’s “African Corps.”

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