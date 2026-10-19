U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, proposed that the European Union increase its purchases of Russian gas and that Ukraine resume its transit to Europe. The New York Times reported this on October 18, 2026, citing sources.

According to the publication, representatives of the U.S. administration view the return of Russian gas to the European market as one element of a possible peaceful resolution to the war.

In the view of Witkoff and Kushner, such an arrangement could bring financial benefits to Ukraine by restoring transit revenues. European politicians, in turn, could count on reducing voter discontent over high energy prices.

However, European officials rejected this proposal, sources told The New York Times. According to the publication, some European and Ukrainian officials also suspect that U.S. interest in the return of Russian gas is linked to a desire to secure a share of its exports.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, European countries cut back on purchases of Russian gas in an effort to reduce their energy dependence on Moscow. Therefore, the possible resumption of supplies remains not only an economic issue but also a political one, tied to European security and the terms of a future settlement of the war.

Source: NYT

Earlier, the Kremlin proposed holding a meeting between Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping in November.

As a reminder, Trump stated that Zelenskyy is not interested in ending the war.

Earlier, Zelenskyy called Russia’s support a historic mistake by Trump.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump stated that neither he nor Elon Musk were responsible for Ukraine’s loss of access to Starlink, which impacted its military operations against Russia, the aggressor state.

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