The United Arab Emirates is better prepared for a possible resumption of a full-scale conflict with Iran than it was at the start of hostilities in February. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the UAE Federal National Council’s Committee on Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs, said this in Dubai, The National reports.

According to Al Nuaimi, a resumption of the war is possible, and the Emirates’ preparedness covers all areas. He said the country would do everything necessary to protect its population and the state.

The ceasefire ended in July

According to the publication, hostilities began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. In June, the United States and Iran concluded a memorandum of understanding that was intended to form the basis for a final peace agreement, after which a ceasefire began.

In early July, US President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire and the memorandum to be over. This happened after new Iranian attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and retaliatory US strikes. Both sides have signaled in recent weeks that they are preparing to resume hostilities.

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Attacks and detentions

At the peak of the war, Iran attacked the UAE and other Persian Gulf countries with ballistic missiles and drones, seeking to strike civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities and airports. According to The National, the UAE faced more than 550 ballistic missiles and 2,265 drones, most of which were intercepted or destroyed before reaching their targets.

Al Nuaimi also said that hundreds of members of Iranian “sleeper cells” had been detained, including several UAE citizens. He claimed that the detainees were exposed for guiding Iranian missiles and drones toward targets in the Emirates.

Despite this, the official described dialogue as a priority for the UAE. He noted that the Emirates are ready to respond with further steps to Iranian actions aimed at rebuilding trust, but added that the country currently does not trust Tehran.

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