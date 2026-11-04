Abdul El-Sayed, the elected U.S. senator from Michigan, engaged in a tense dispute with Sky News U.S. correspondent James Matthews on election day. The Democrat asked the journalist whether he was registered to vote in Michigan and, after receiving a negative answer, said he saw no reason to speak with him, The Hill reports.

Dispute during the election

Matthews tried to ask El-Sayed a question about the U.S. Senate race. The journalist explained that he was covering the election, the outcome of which, he said, matters to the entire world. In response, El-Sayed said he wanted to receive zero votes in the United Kingdom because he was not running there. Therefore, he said, he was not interested in the journalist's opinion or questions.

During the conversation, El-Sayed clapped his hands to emphasize his words, placed both hands on Matthews' shoulders and asked him to stop “harassing” him. The correspondent replied that he was not harassing the politician but asking him questions.

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Reaction from British journalists

A video of the dispute was shared on social media, where it garnered millions of views and drew criticism from several prominent British journalists. TV host Piers Morgan called El-Sayed's behavior pathetic and highly condescending, writing on X that the future senator should show more respect for the United Kingdom and the Sky News journalist.

Sky News special correspondent Alex Crawford defended Matthews, stressing that events in Michigan and the United States matter beyond the country. El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers, who was backed by Donald Trump, and became the first Muslim American elected to the U.S. Senate.

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