An illegal gold mine collapsed in the rural sector of Chambero in the municipality of Santa Bárbara de Iscuandé in southwestern Colombia. According to Al Jazeera English, 14 people were killed and another seven were injured.

Search completed

The governor of Nariño department, Luis Alfonso Escobar, announced the completion of the search-and-rescue operation. At the same time, Jorge Tovar Castillo, a representative of the department's emergency response service, said that reports after the accident indicated that between 12 and 15 more miners were missing.

According to him, the municipal authorities are handling the response at the site, but communication with the area is difficult.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Remote area of Nariño

Santa Bárbara de Iscuandé is surrounded by dense tropical forests and can only be reached by boat or small plane. Escobar described the mine as “informal.”

Informal and unregulated mining is widespread in Colombia's rural areas, where such operations often lack adequate safety infrastructure, leading to fatal accidents. In August, 13 people were killed in a similar incident in the municipality of Policarpa, also in Nariño department.

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