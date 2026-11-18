In the United States, the ratio of bitcoin’s value to gold rose above its 200-day moving average: the value of one BTC was equivalent to about 17.13 ounces of the precious metal. This indicates that bitcoin was outperforming gold, although both assets were losing value in dollar terms, CoinDesk reports.

Gold lost more

Over the past 24 hours, this ratio increased by more than 1.6%. Gold fell by 2%, to around $3,800 per ounce, while bitcoin held near $64,000. From its March low of approximately 12 ounces, the ratio has risen by about 40%.

From its January record of about $5,660 per ounce, gold has lost roughly one-third of its value. Bitcoin, in turn, has declined by about 25% from the $85,000 level at the end of September. Silver has lost more than 60% from its January peak of $120.

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Expectations for the Fed’s decision

Markets were pricing in a 97% probability that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise its rate by 25 basis points at its December 9 meeting. The U.S. dollar index was approaching 104, its highest level since March 2025.

The Fed was set to publish the minutes of its October meeting, at which the regulator kept the rate in the 3.75–4.00% range after the September increase, the first since 2023. Two officials then supported another quarter-percentage-point increase. Higher rates typically support the dollar and reduce the appeal of risky investments.

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