In Garissa, Kenya, the deputy leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir said that ODM would support President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027, but would insist that his vice-presidential candidate represent the party. This was reported by Nation Kenya.

According to Nassir, ODM is ready to support Ruto for president and wants to retain the vice-presidential post for itself. He proposed Mining Minister Hassan Joho as a possible running mate for Ruto in the general election in August 2027.

Ambitions for the 2032 election

Joho said that ODM also intends to nominate a candidate in the 2032 presidential election. He said the party has several members capable of leading the country and called on supporters to remain united amid disagreements over ODM’s cooperation with the Ruto administration.

Joho defended the broad-based government format, saying it had contributed to the equal development of different parts of the country. He also called on voters to re-elect Ruto, arguing that a change of government could jeopardize the achievements of the current administration.

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Conditions for supporting Ruto

ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga said that support for Ruto depends on the implementation of agreements between ODM and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), as well as adherence to the principle of equal development of the country.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed said that, in his view, UDA needs ODM’s support to win the 2027 election and form a government. He also spoke out against attempts to weaken ODM through alternative political projects.

The son of the late ODM leader Raila Odinga, Raila Odinga Jr., called on party members to resolve internal disputes within the party and stressed that ODM must remain a nationwide political force.

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