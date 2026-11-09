The U.S. Congress has launched impeachment proceedings against the head of the Pentagon. It was initiated by Republican Representative Thomas Massie. This comes amid the Republicans’ defeat in the midterm congressional elections and claims that the war in Iran was one of the main reasons for the poor results.

Republican Thomas Massie, who has been elected to Congress many times but lost his seat this time, has resubmitted a resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegset to the House of Representatives for consideration. The first attempt was in September, but it was blocked by Speaker Mike Johnson. Now, members of Congress must take up the resolution again within two business days.

Massey expects the initiative to be supported not only by Democrats but also by some Republicans. A simple majority is sufficient to pass the resolution. However, even if the House of Representatives approves the impeachment, removing Hegset would require the support of two-thirds of the Senate.

The Minister’s Response

Hegset stated that he is “not concerned” about attempts to impeach him over his controversial leadership at the Pentagon and his role in organizing the war with Iran. He plans to hold a press conference on this topic on Tuesday, November 10.

Reporters noted that the minister’s last press conference took place in May.

ABC News reports this.

As a reminder, U.S. Defense Secretary Hegset is unconcerned about a possible impeachment — Reuters.



The Democratic leader in the U.S. Congress has endorsed the impeachment of the Pentagon chief.

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