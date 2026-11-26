The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has released its annual report, *International Migration Outlook 2026*, which analyzes migration trends in 41 countries. The report examines changes in migration patterns, employment opportunities, citizenship requirements, and competition among countries for foreign professionals.

One of the report’s findings concerns the employment of migrants with higher education. One in three of them works in a position that does not match their level of qualification. Among people born in their country of residence, this figure stands at 24%. At the same time, within the European Union, a degree earned in the host country reduces the gap in employment based on qualifications by 75%.

Another trend is the growing number of people obtaining citizenship in OECD countries. In 2025, approximately 3 million people acquired citizenship. The largest numbers of new citizens were recorded in the United States—895,000—Germany—309,000—and Spain—300,000. For the latter two countries, these figures set national records. At the same time, a number of countries are tightening their requirements regarding language proficiency and length of residence for obtaining citizenship.

The geography of international education is also changing. In 2025, the number of international students arriving to study fell by 57% in Canada, 33% in the United States, and 13% in Australia. In contrast, Italy recorded a 76% increase, and Germany, a 45% increase. These changes were influenced, in particular, by adjustments to immigration rules.

The report also notes a decline in emigration of Russian citizens to OECD countries. In 2024, 121,000 Russians moved there—34% fewer than the previous year, when the figure stood at 182,000.

Despite the general tightening of migration restrictions, countries continue to compete for skilled workers. To attract specialists in the technology sector, medicine, and science, countries are expanding special programs, introducing specific visas, and simplifying documentation procedures.

Thus, the OECD report highlights a contradictory trend: countries are tightening control over migration, but at the same time are trying to create more attractive conditions for international students and highly qualified professionals.

In Georgia, mass police raids against illegal migrants from Russia have begun.

Socialists in the European Parliament will discuss Denmark’s migration policy — Politico Europe.

2,100 migrants arrived on the Spanish island of El Hierro in a single day — Der Spiegel.

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