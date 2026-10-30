Nigel Farage’s security guard sentenced for rape — The Guardian

In the United Kingdom, security guard Ryan Dinnage, who accompanied Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during the campaign ahead of local elections in April and May 2026, was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for rape. At the time he worked with Farage, he had already been charged in connection with the offence, The Guardian reports.

Charges and sentence

In June, Dinnage was found guilty of raping a woman who was asleep in a caravan during the Royal Windsor Horse Show. According to Thames Valley Police, the crime occurred in the early hours of 16 May 2022. The victim reported it to police on the same day, and the man was arrested the following day.

Dinnage was charged in 2025. During Reform UK’s spring campaign, he was seen alongside Farage at least four times: in Llandudno, Conwy, Waterlooville, Hampshire, Worthing, West Sussex, and Downham Market, Norfolk.

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Party reaction

Reform UK confirmed that Dinnage provided security for Farage. The party said his services were supplied by a third-party company that had assured it the employee had been vetted. It also said it stopped using his services as soon as it became aware of the matter.

Reform UK did not answer further questions from The Guardian about continued cooperation with the contractor and possible measures against it. A Labour Party representative called on Farage to explain when the party learned about the charge and to say how it would prevent similar situations in the future.

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