In Oman, a Royal Air Force helicopter evacuated an injured crew member from the merchant vessel JOHN K after a fire in its engine room. The operation was carried out approximately 44 nautical miles from the South Al Batinah Governorate.

Crew member evacuation

The evacuation was conducted in coordination with the Oman Maritime Security Centre. The injured person was transported by helicopter to receive medical assistance.

The Oman Maritime Security Centre reported the fire and evacuation. According to Anadolu Agency, the centre did not specify the cause of the fire or the severity of the crew member's injuries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

UKMTO report

Separately, UKMTO received a delayed report from a verified source that a container ship was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The warning stated that the incident occurred on 11 October, though the exact time is still being established.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances and advised vessels to transit the area with caution and report suspicious activity. UKMTO did not name the vessel or provide information on possible casualties or damage. The reports did not establish whether the fire on JOHN K and the incident in the Strait of Hormuz are connected.

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