Since October 2023, nearly 50,000 women and girls in Gaza have been killed or severely injured — approximately one in every 21 women and girls in the enclave. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing UN Women.

Casualties and displacement

Sofia Calltorp, head of humanitarian action at UN Women, said in Geneva that more than 38,000 women and girls had been killed. Another 11,700 sustained injuries so severe that they will live with disabilities for the rest of their lives.

According to her, most victims were recorded during the first two years of the war. At the same time, violence continued despite a ceasefire agreement that entered into force a year ago: 277 women and girls have been killed since October 2025.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nearly one million women and girls were forced to leave their homes. Almost all of them remain displaced, with many living in tents or amid the ruins of their own homes.

Status of women’s organizations

Calltorp also noted that the number of female-headed households has doubled: women now head one in every four households in Gaza. Funding cuts have significantly weakened women’s organizations: 13 of the 14 surveyed said they could no longer meet growing needs.

All surveyed organizations reported an increase in gender-based violence, poverty and mental health problems since 2025. Thirteen organizations also recorded an increase in child marriages. UN Women called for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, compliance with international law and accountability for violations.

Read us on