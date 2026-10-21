In Geneva, Switzerland, the UN announced the allocation of $50 million to support 11 countries that could be most affected by the current El Niño phenomenon. They include Chad, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Somalia and South Sudan. UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher said this while speaking to journalists, Euronews reports.

Warning from the World Meteorological Organization

World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said that the current El Niño could be unprecedented in strength in modern observations. According to her, the phenomenon is expected to peak at the end of 2026, but its effects will be felt much longer.

According to the latest WMO seasonal climate updates, sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific, where this phenomenon forms, may rise to 3.8°C above average from November to January. The organization expects El Niño to raise temperatures in many regions of the world, intensifying warming linked to human activity.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Call for preventive action

Fletcher described El Niño as a threat of extreme heat, droughts and floods with large-scale humanitarian consequences. He stressed that the damage will not be limited to countries directly in the path of the phenomenon: it may cause economic shocks, conflicts, displacement and migration.

The UN representative called on governments, development banks and international financial institutions to provide funding before damage is done. According to him, the humanitarian system will not be able to cope with a threat of this scale on its own.

El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon in which surface waters in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific become unusually warm. This changes wind patterns, atmospheric pressure and the distribution of precipitation in different parts of the world. It usually recurs every two to seven years and lasts from nine to 12 months.

Read us on