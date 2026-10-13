The UN has called on Israel to stop violating the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement and to fully respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Claudio Cordone made the statement at a UN Security Council meeting, Anadolu Agency reports.

Operations in southern Syria

Cordone said that Israeli military operations in southern Syria continue on a daily basis. According to him, they include large-scale construction work, the establishment of checkpoints, searches and detentions.

The UN representative also reported fatal shooting of a civilian on October 5 near an Israeli military position. According to him, 49 people reportedly remain in Israeli custody. Separately, Cordone mentioned an incident on September 23, when 14 members of an Israeli group crossed the ceasefire line in Syria, after which Israeli forces brought them back.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8, 2024, Israel expanded its military presence in the demilitarized buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights and at adjacent positions, citing security considerations. Damascus demands the complete withdrawal of troops from the occupied areas and reaffirms its commitment to the 1974 agreement.

Cordone stressed that diplomacy is the only path to arrangements on security mechanisms in accordance with international law.

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Humanitarian situation and recovery

Cordone noted that currency depreciation and rising fuel costs have weakened the population's purchasing power for essential goods. At the same time, sanctions relief and international support, including €620 million in EU aid and $175 million for a World Bank agricultural initiative, are contributing to preliminary financial stability.

The UN and Damascus are also exploring the possibility of holding an international conference on Syria's recovery and reconstruction based on the country's priorities.

Displacement and education

UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mohammed Yahya said that despite the return of more than 3.8 million refugees and internally displaced persons, more than 5.5 million Syrians remain displaced. More than 770,000 people live in camps, where women and children make up three quarters of residents.

According to him, explosive ordnance has caused 2,500 casualties since December 2024, while the 2026 humanitarian response plan is funded at only 32%. Civil society representative George Batah said that 2.7 million children do not attend school and about 8,000 educational institutions are not operating. Plan International Regional Director Hajir Maalim added that the education sector has received only 16.5% of the required $337 million in funding.

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