In Australia, the largest aged care home operator, Opal, is introducing new paid service packages at all 148 of its facilities. Residents may be offered, for an additional fee, a television in their room, a hot breakfast, non-alcoholic drinks, alcohol with meals and other services, ABC News reports.

The Australian federal government introduced the new Higher Everyday Living Fees, or HELF, last year as part of reforming the aged care system. They replaced additional service packages that could previously include, among other things, alcohol with meals or a choice of dishes.

Fees for television and additional services

Under the current rules, operators are required to provide a television only in a common area, but not in the rooms of new residents. The right to use a television in a room free of charge is retained by people who received this service before November 1, 2025.

At The Marion facility in Sydney's inner west, operator Uniting told families that a television with free-to-air channels in a room would cost 8.80 Australian dollars per day, or about 3,200 dollars per year. At the same time, the room contribution at this facility can reach 1.3 million Australian dollars, while residents' annual payments can amount to tens of thousands of dollars.

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Uniting also offered the Elevate Plus package for 44 Australian dollars per day. Individual paid options included an additional outing once every two weeks for 132 dollars, a one-hour monthly conversation with a care worker for 66 dollars, and a music concert for 220 dollars. The company said it was reviewing the package and planning changes, seeking to make the model fair, affordable and sustainable.

Refunds and criticism

During a trial of the new model, Opal refunded 190,000 Australian dollars to residents: they had been charged for services they had previously received free of charge. At one Sydney facility, the package cost 55 dollars per day, or more than 20,000 dollars per year.

At the Carine Parkside facility in Perth, during another trial, a hot breakfast cost 12.50 dollars per day, non-alcoholic drinks or juice cost 7 dollars, and wine or beer with meals cost 15 dollars. Opal said rates would vary depending on the services chosen by residents; discounted packages were also introduced at a small number of facilities.

Craig Gear, a representative of the Older Persons Advocacy Network, said the network had received reports of possible overcharging. He called for guaranteed free access to basic services — television, telephone and Wi-Fi — for all residents regardless of the operator.

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