In the United States, Democrats hold a 10-percentage-point advantage over Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. According to a CNN/SSRS poll, 49% of respondents said they would vote for a Democratic Party candidate in their congressional district, while 39% would choose a Republican.

Poll results

As The Hill reports, this is the largest gap in this poll since the period immediately before the 2020 election. Democrats received significant support among traditional groups within their electorate: the party’s advantage among Black respondents was 70 points, and among Hispanics it was 40 points.

Among survey participants who named the economy as the main issue, 46% preferred Democrats and 37% preferred the Republican Party. Respondents were also more likely to consider Democrats the party better able to handle the economic situation and the cost of living.

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Assessments of control over Congress

When asked about the possible return of Democratic control over Congress, 41% of respondents said the country would be better off as a result. Another 37% believed the situation would worsen, while 22% did not expect any changes.

The Sabato’s Crystal Ball analytical project shifted 28 House races toward Democrats. Based on the combined races that the project rates as safe, likely, or those in which one party has an advantage, its forecasts give Democrats more than the 218 seats needed for a majority.

Decision Desk HQ, a partner of The Hill, estimated the probability of Democrats regaining control of the House of Representatives at 77% and of the Senate at 55%. The poll also recorded President Donald Trump’s approval rating at 32%, a record low in the survey. The study was conducted on October 15–18 among 1,701 respondents; the margin of error is 2.9 percentage points.

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