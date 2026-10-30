Poll: Democrats lead Republicans by 10 points — The Hill

Democrats hold a 10-percentage-point advantage over Republicans in a hypothetical vote for congressional candidates. According to The Hill, an Emerson College Polling survey recorded 52% support for Democrats versus 42% support for the Republican Party.

Democrats’ advantage

In the same pollster’s September survey, Democrats’ lead was 11 percentage points. Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball noted that Republican support stands at the same 42% level from which the pollster began tracking this type of vote in July 2025.

According to Kimball, Democratic support has risen from 44% to 52% over the past 15 months. About 5% of respondents remain undecided; most of them are independent voters, and half disapprove of President Donald Trump’s job performance.

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Voter ratings and sentiments

Fifty-seven percent of participants in the October survey said they disapprove of Trump’s performance as president. This is six percentage points higher than in January. The president’s approval rating in the new study was 37%.

The survey also recorded a difference in electoral enthusiasm: 92% of Democrats said they were very or somewhat excited about the opportunity to vote, while 85% of Republicans gave that response.

According to a Decision Desk HQ forecast released on Thursday, the probability of Democrats taking control of the House of Representatives was estimated at 80%, while their chances of winning a Senate majority were put at 60%. Emerson College Polling conducted the survey on October 24–26 among 1,000 likely voters; the margin of error is approximately three percentage points.

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