In Brazil, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro is leading President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by six percentage points in the first poll after the first round of the presidential election. According to the PoderData/Aya survey, Bolsonaro is supported by 53% of respondents, while 47% are ready to vote for Lula, Anadolu Agency reports.

Poll data

The survey was conducted on October 5–7 through calls to mobile and landline phones. It included 3,000 interviews in 705 municipalities across all 27 Brazilian states. The stated margin of error is 1.8 percentage points.

Before the first round, the PoderData/Aya poll recorded equal support for the candidates, at 50% each. In the new survey, Bolsonaro gained three percentage points, while Lula lost the same amount.

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Runoff on October 25

In the first round on October 4, Bolsonaro received 47.03% of valid votes, while Lula received 45.16%. Neither candidate won more than 50% of valid votes required for a first-round victory, so they advanced to the runoff, which will take place on October 25.

Lula, who is seeking re-election, will compete against Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Both campaign teams are trying to secure the support of voters whose candidates were eliminated after the first round. The results of other polls are also expected before the vote.

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