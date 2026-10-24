In the United States, Democrats hold a one-percentage-point lead among men aged 18–29, according to a recent The New York Times poll. In the 2024 presidential election, 55% of male voters in this age group supported Donald Trump, ABC News reports.

Dissatisfaction with prices and the war

Young Republicans at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania who spoke to the outlet expressed disappointment with Trump’s second presidential term. Connor Fellow, president of the college’s Republican club, who voted for Trump in 2024, called the war with Iran the president’s biggest mistake.

Another student, Henry Quinn, criticized the introduction of tariffs and Trump’s decision to join Israel in the war against Iran. According to him, politicians should focus on inflation, lowering the cost of living, and the economy rather than expensive foreign wars.

Lucas Holtz, a senior adviser at the center-left think tank Third Way, said that in polls, young men most often name inflation, jobs, the economy, and corruption in government and politics as the main issues. In his view, the loss of support for Trump is linked to his failure to fulfill campaign promises.

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Turnout in the midterm elections

According to the Harvard Youth Poll, nearly two-thirds of Americans under 30 who plan to vote in the midterm elections cited opposition to Trump and his policies as their main motivation. At the same time, declining support for Republicans does not mean young men will automatically shift to Democrats.

About 50 million people aged 18–29 in the United States are eligible to vote. In the 2022 midterm elections, fewer than one-third of them cast ballots. A Third Way study also found that young Republican men and independent voters are more likely than young Democrats to say they are prepared to skip the 2026 elections and vote only in the 2028 presidential election.

The campaign battle for this audience is already accompanied by personal insults on social media. Candidates are also posting videos in which they demonstrate their physical fitness.

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