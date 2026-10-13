In Tokyo, Japan, opposition lawmakers raised the issue of a possible violation of election law by Agriculture Minister Kazuo Yana. The matter concerns free shuttle buses that transported supporters to an event marking the launch of his election campaign in January, The Japan Times reports.

During a hearing of the House of Representatives Budget Committee, Tatsumaru Yamaoka, a lawmaker from the opposition Democratic Reform Party, referred to election guidelines. They state that transporting voters to a candidate's speech may be considered an illegal provision of benefits. According to him, Yana's campaign headquarters reported 235,400 yen in bus expenses.

The minister's and prime minister's positions

Yana said that his staff consulted the election commission before hiring the buses, and that the costs were entered in the report as venue expenses. The minister denied providing supporters with an improper benefit. He explained that there were few parking spaces near the venue and that many of those present were elderly.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi declined to assess whether Yana's campaign had violated the Public Offices Election Act. She cited a lack of information needed for a full assessment of the situation.

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Yana had already faced criticism over remarks at a May meeting of a local branch of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. At the time, he said that he had cut funding for road works for municipalities whose leaders did not support him in the February House of Representatives election. The minister later withdrew the remarks and apologized, while denying that he had sought to bring about such cuts.

Debate over the food tax

At the same hearing, the opposition asked Takaichi whether her economic policy could ease the rising cost of living for households. The government is asking parliament to approve a bill to temporarily reduce the consumption tax rate on food from 8% to 1% for two years, starting in April 2027.

The prime minister said she expects the tax reduction to be reflected in retail prices. She estimated that lost revenue for national and local budgets would amount to approximately 4.3 trillion yen, or $27.2 billion, per year. This would correspond to tax relief of approximately 36,000 yen per person per year.

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