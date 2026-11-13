Armed robbers broke into Chris Hemsworth's estate and stole three cars

Australian police are investigating a break-in and theft at the estate of Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in the Marvel films. A group of men wearing balaclavas broke into the star’s property; two of them were carrying knives. The intruders stole three cars.

The actor’s estate is located in the Northern Rivers region in a remote area near a rainforest. On the morning of November 11, police received a report of a break-in at Hemsworth’s home.

According to law enforcement officials, around 7:30 a.m., they received a report that cars had been stolen from Chris Hemsworth’s home.

The actor’s wife, Spanish actress and model Elsa Pataky, woke up around 2 a.m. to the sound of barking dogs but didn’t think much of it. In the morning, Pataki checked the CCTV footage and saw four men wearing balaclavas, two of whom were holding knives. She and her husband then called the police.

“Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and determined that four unknown individuals had broken into the estate and stolen three cars,” the police reported.

Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of this armed break-in.

The police are investigating the car thefts. According to available information, the vehicles are a BYD, a Ram, and a Raptor pickup truck.

The perpetrators likely climbed over a high fence and then gained access to the garage, where the three cars were parked with the keys inside.

Two of the vehicles were later found: one in the town of Koraki (about an hour’s drive from the estate) and the other in Tabulama (more than two hours’ drive away). The search for the third vehicle is ongoing. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

This was reported by 7news.

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