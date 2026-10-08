Ozempic Is Transforming the Global Food Market: Why Weight-Loss Drugs Have Become a Threat to PepsiCo, Snack Manufacturers, and Fast-Food Chains

The global food industry has faced an unusual competitor. The threat came from the pharmaceutical market—in the form of weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro. These drugs help people control their appetite, but at the same time, they’re changing how much food shoppers put in their carts, how often they dine out, and what they spend their money on.

The scale of these changes is already evident in studies of consumer behavior. U.S. households using GLP-1 drugs are, on average, cutting their spending on groceries by 5.3% and on fast food and other quick-service restaurants by about 8%. The sharpest decline in purchases is seen in categories that have provided food corporations with stable profits for decades: snacks, sweets, and baked goods.

For companies such as PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, Nestlé, and Conagra, this means they need to reevaluate their product lines, portion sizes, and even their approach to developing new products. At the same time, the popularity of weight-loss drugs is opening up a new market for manufacturers of protein products, yogurts, and ready-to-eat meals with enhanced nutritional value.

UA.News explains how weight-loss drugs have begun to impact the global economy, why food giants are changing their business models, how much money they risk losing, and what the food industry might look like if weight-management drugs become a mass-market product.

PepsiCo has faced a problem that cannot be solved by simply lowering prices

One of the most notable examples of these changes is the American company PepsiCo—a corporation that owns not only the eponymous carbonated beverages but also major snack brands, including Lay’s, Doritos, and Cheetos. For decades, its business has relied on mass production of popular products, a wide sales network, and regular consumer purchases.

However, in recent years, this model has come under pressure from several factors at once. Inflation has forced shoppers to be more mindful of their spending, rising raw material costs have increased production costs, and changing dietary habits have begun to affect demand. Added to these challenges is the growing use of GLP-1 medications, which can reduce appetite and food cravings.

According to Reuters, PepsiCo is finding it increasingly difficult to meet the financial targets agreed upon after the investment fund Elliott Investment Management acquired a stake in the company for approximately $4 billion. Investors expected the corporation to accelerate growth and increase profitability, but the situation in the U.S. snack market remained challenging.

In February, the company lowered prices on a number of popular products, including Lay’s and Doritos—in some cases by up to 15%. The logic was clear: make the products more affordable, win back customers, and increase the number of packages sold. However, the lower prices did not deliver the expected recovery in profitability.

In the first half of 2026, PepsiCo’s core operating margin declined by 0.15 percentage points compared to the same period the previous year—to 16.3%. This ran counter to the company’s plans to increase the metric by one percentage point over three years.

On October 8, the company released its latest quarterly results. Despite growth in global revenue, PepsiCo lowered its forecast for core earnings per share growth for 2026 to 1–2%, down from its previous guidance of 4–6%. In North America, beverage sales fell by 2%, while snack sales remained roughly at last year’s level.

At the same time, it would be wrong to attribute all of PepsiCo’s problems solely to the popularity of Ozempic. The results are influenced by inflation, competition, raw material prices, and changes in purchasing power. However, weight-loss drugs pose an additional risk: some consumers may be buying fewer snacks not because they have become too expensive, but because they no longer feel the same need for them.

This is a fundamentally different problem for the manufacturer. A discount may convince a buyer to choose a cheaper product, but it is far less effective if the person has simply stopped wanting to eat it.

How Ozempic and Wegovy Change Appetite and Eating Habits

To understand why pharmaceutical drugs can affect food sales, we need to understand how they work.

Ozempic and Wegovy contain semaglutide—a substance that belongs to the class of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists. This hormone plays a role in regulating blood glucose levels, appetite, and the feeling of fullness. These medications mimic its action, helping people feel full longer and reduce their food intake.

Ozempic is primarily intended for the treatment of type 2 diabetes according to the appropriate indications, while Wegovy is used for weight management. Mounjaro contains a different active ingredient—tirzepatide—which acts on the receptors of two hormones, GIP and GLP-1. Although these medications differ in their mechanisms of action and medical indications, they share the ability to influence appetite.

The search for new ways to treat obesity, however, is not limited to existing drugs. Scientists have discovered a molecule called pTOS in the blood of Burmese pythons. In experiments on mice, it reduced food intake and promoted weight loss. Researchers view it as a potential basis for future drugs, although the effectiveness and safety of this approach for humans have yet to be proven.

For the food industry, the most important finding was not the weight loss itself, but the change in people’s daily behavior. Consumers may feel full more quickly, snack less frequently between meals, and lose interest in large portions.

In the traditional snack sales model, impulse purchases play a significant role. A person sees a chocolate bar at the checkout, grabs a bag of chips while watching a movie, or orders an extra serving of french fries. It is precisely these small but regular decisions that shape a huge market.

Appetite-suppressing medications have the potential to change this behavior. A shopper may continue to visit the same supermarket but buy fewer items that they previously purchased almost automatically.

This doesn’t mean that all GLP-1 users completely give up sweets or fast food. Responses to treatment vary from person to person, and eating habits depend on many factors. However, when such changes occur simultaneously among millions of people, even a relatively small reduction in purchases can have significant consequences for manufacturers.

Shoppers have started spending less on groceries and fast food

The impact of weight-loss drugs on food spending has already been confirmed by studies of actual purchases, not just surveys about changes in appetite.

In late 2025, researchers at Cornell University published the results of a large-scale study that combined information on GLP-1 use with transaction data from American households. For the analysis, they used data from the research firm Numerator, which tracks the purchases of approximately 150,000 households.

The researchers compared people’s spending before and after they began taking the medications and contrasted the results with the spending patterns of similar households that did not use such medications.

The results were revealing. During the first six months after starting GLP-1 treatment, spending on food decreased by an average of 5.3%. Among higher-income households, the decline exceeded 8%.

The changes were even more pronounced in certain categories. Spending on salty snacks decreased by approximately 10.1%. Significant reductions were also observed in the segments of sweets, cookies, baked goods, and other high-calorie foods.

At the same time, the decline was not limited to so-called unhealthy foods. Households also began spending less on bread, meat, and eggs. This is an important detail: the medications do not necessarily force people to completely replace one food with another. Often, they simply reduce the total amount of food people buy.

Some categories, however, showed growth. This was most noticeable for yogurt, as well as fresh fruit, nutrition bars, and meat snacks. However, these increases were relatively small and did not offset the overall decline in spending. A similar trend was observed in the restaurant industry. Spending at quick-service establishments, including fast-food restaurants and coffee shops, declined by approximately 8%.

The study also found that the effect does not necessarily persist after treatment ends. When participants stopped taking the medications, their food spending gradually returned to previous levels. In some cases, the proportion of sweets and other high-calorie items increased again.

The authors emphasized that the observed changes cannot be fully explained by the biological effects of the medications alone: purchasing behavior may also be influenced by accompanying lifestyle changes. However, the results suggest that the widespread use of GLP-1 can significantly alter the structure of food demand.

Food manufacturers have begun adding protein even to potato chips and pasta

Changing eating habits are forcing large corporations to rethink their product lines. One of the main trends has been products with higher protein and fiber content. This is particularly relevant for people using GLP-1 medications: because their appetite is reduced, they eat less but still need an adequate amount of nutrients.

PepsiCo has already introduced Doritos Protein—potato chips with added protein—SunChips Fiber with increased fiber content, and Good Warrior meat snacks. Kraft Heinz has followed a similar path by developing PowerMac—macaroni and cheese that contains 17 grams of protein per serving.

According to Reuters, Kraft Heinz has allocated $700 million for marketing, research, and development in 2026. The company has also revised more than a thousand recipes, increasing protein and fiber content while reducing the amount of certain ingredients.

The trend has even spread to unusual product categories. For example, AB InBev launched a beer in Brazil containing 10 grams of protein per can, and candy manufacturers have begun experimenting with protein-enriched versions of popular products.

However, this strategy has its drawbacks. As Reuters notes, a 48-gram package of Doritos Protein in the United Kingdom costs nearly twice as much as the regular version. Moreover, added protein does not necessarily make a product healthier, as its nutritional value also depends on the amount of salt, sugar, fat, and other ingredients.

Nestlé and Conagra are creating separate products for people trying to lose weight

Some food companies have decided to go beyond simply updating recipes. They have begun developing products specifically for people who use weight-management medications.

Nestlé was one of the first major companies to recognize this as a distinct market. The Swiss manufacturer introduced the Vital Pursuit line of frozen ready-to-eat meals, targeted at consumers of GLP-1 medications. The idea is to offer customers small portions with sufficient amounts of protein, fiber, and other nutrients. Someone who feels full more quickly may not want to buy a large ready-made meal but will still need a convenient option for a balanced meal.

The American company Conagra Brands has also begun labeling some of its Healthy Choice frozen meals as suitable for the diets of GLP-1 users. This primarily applies to products with higher protein and fiber content.

In December 2025, Reuters reported that these Healthy Choice meals were selling faster than comparable products without such labeling. The company planned to expand its product line and partner with major retail chains to promote it.

Similar opportunities are emerging for dairy product manufacturers. France’s Danone reported double-digit sales growth for its high-protein products. In particular, the company is expanding its Oikos Greek yogurt brand. At the same time, the popularity of protein-rich products is not driven solely by Ozempic. Demand is influenced by the growth of the fitness industry, an aging population, and a general interest in healthy eating. GLP-1 drugs are accelerating these trends, but they are not the sole cause.

For manufacturers, something else is becoming paramount: instead of the usual competition over taste and package size, the nutritional composition of the product is gaining importance. Companies are trying to convince consumers that even a small serving can meet their needs.

Fast-food restaurants are rethinking portion sizes

The changes have not been limited to supermarkets. The restaurant industry has also begun to adapt to customers who are eating less.

For many fast-food chains, large portions and meal combos remain an important part of their business model. Companies offer customers the option to pay extra for a larger drink, additional fries, or dessert. These add-ons help increase the average check.

However, someone who feels full more quickly may not see the point in a large meal. They’ll order a smaller portion, skip dessert, or choose a different restaurant altogether. Some restaurant chains have already begun to take this behavior into account. Chipotle is developing a high-protein menu that includes small portions of chicken or beef. Olive Garden and Noodles & Company have also experimented with smaller portions.

In the United Kingdom, consumers themselves are confirming these changes. According to a Worldpanel by Numerator study released in June 2026, 40% of users of weight-loss products would like to see smaller portions on restaurant menus. Another 26% supported the introduction of special sections featuring such dishes.

For the restaurant industry, this poses a complex economic challenge. A smaller portion may cost less, but expenses for staff, rent, equipment, and customer service do not decrease proportionally.

At the same time, adapting the menu could attract a new audience. People who previously avoided restaurants because of overly large portions would now have the opportunity to order dishes that meet their needs.

As a result, restaurant chains will have to strike a balance between portion size, price, and profitability. And the companies that are the first to find an effective model may gain a competitive advantage.

British consumers are already saving hundreds of pounds on food

The scale of these changes is particularly evident in the United Kingdom, where the popularity of weight-loss medications has skyrocketed.

In June 2026, the research firm Worldpanel by Numerator reported that the number of adult users of GLP-1 medications in the UK had reached approximately 1.9 million. That number has nearly tripled in two years.

According to the study, households with users of such medications spent an average of 418 pounds less on groceries per year compared to the expected spending of similar households.

Researchers estimated the total reduction in grocery spending at approximately 780 million pounds, and the number of items purchased was 299 million fewer. The most noticeable changes were in purchases of items traditionally associated with snacks. Three-quarters of the medication users surveyed reported eating less chocolate, and 72% reduced their consumption of potato chips.

More than half of the study participants also noted a decrease in obsessive thoughts about food and cravings for certain foods. About one in ten reported that their usual favorite foods or drinks no longer provided the same pleasure as before.

These results are important for understanding the future of the food industry. It’s not just that shoppers are switching from expensive products to cheaper ones. Some people are fundamentally changing the amount and nature of their consumption. However, reducing food expenses does not automatically mean an increase in household well-being. The medications themselves can be quite expensive, and their use requires medical supervision. Therefore, savings at the supermarket do not necessarily offset the cost of treatment.

The food industry risks losing some sales but is gaining a new market

Despite the decline in demand for snacks and sugary drinks, it is premature to speak of a crisis across the entire food industry. The adoption of GLP-1 medications remains uneven due to their high cost, medical restrictions, and varying availability across countries. In addition, some patients discontinue treatment, after which their eating habits may revert to their previous patterns.

At the same time, major manufacturers are already being forced to adapt. As Reuters noted, the profitability of a number of food corporations has declined in recent years. Companies are trying to offset these losses by developing products with higher protein and fiber content, although it remains unclear how profitable this strategy will be.

Instead of large packages and extra snacks, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on small portions with high nutritional value. This is gradually changing supermarket assortments, restaurant menus, and pricing strategies.

The emergence of weight-management pills could further accelerate these changes. In late 2025, the U.S. regulatory agency approved an oral form of Wegovy, which could potentially make treatment more convenient for some patients.

Thus, Ozempic and similar drugs are already impacting not only the pharmaceutical market but also the food manufacturing and restaurant industries. And while the food industry previously tried to convince people to buy more, it now faces a different question: how to make money from customers who are starting to eat less?

Read us on