Pakistan’s federal government has officially announced the establishment of the Area Representative and Development Council (ARDC) in 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and named its 48 members. The council includes tribal representatives from border and adjacent districts. Shaukatullah Khan of the Tarkani tribe in Bajaur district was appointed chairperson, while Malik Khan Marjan of the Wazir tribe from North Waziristan was named deputy chairperson.

As The Express Tribune reports, authorities said the new body is intended to give local communities a direct role in development-related decision-making and strengthen oversight of regional projects.

Selection through jirgas

The Area Development Secretariat said candidates were identified following consultations with local jirgas, gatherings of tribal elders. District administrations facilitated these meetings, while deputy commissioners helped organize them in all 12 districts.

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According to the secretariat, communities reached a consensus on preferred and influential tribal elders. The lists compiled following the jirgas were first processed by the additional chief secretary and the administrator of the Area Development Secretariat. The chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa then reviewed the list and forwarded it to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, who sent the final list to the federal government for formal approval. The Cabinet Division subsequently issued an official notification.

Council’s tasks

The ARDC includes representatives from the districts of Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan, Upper South Waziristan, Lower South Waziristan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Lakki Marwat. The council is to identify development projects taking into account local needs, public demands and conditions on the ground, as well as submit recommendations to the federal government.

In addition, the ARDC will consider law-and-order issues, propose measures against terrorism and illegal activities, and its members will work in district coordination committees. The council was formed after a state of emergency and governor’s rule were introduced in the province on October 11, under which executive powers were transferred to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi. On October 15, parliament ratified these decisions for two months.

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