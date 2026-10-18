The Competition Commission of Pakistan has developed an artificial intelligence-based system to detect hidden signs of cartel collusion in the public procurement market. The Bid-Rigging Detection System, or BRDS, will analyze large volumes of tender data and flag suspicious bidding patterns for further review. The Express Tribune reports.

According to the Commission’s estimate, around $60 billion is spent annually on the procurement of goods, works and services in Pakistan’s public sector. Public procurement accounts for approximately 15–20% of the country’s gross domestic product.

Searching for hidden schemes

The Commission said that fragmented procurement data and the lack of automated links to company ownership registers had previously hindered the systematic detection of complex schemes. This made it difficult to track practices such as bid rotation, the submission of cover bids and the participation of related companies in multiple tenders.

BRDS is intended to shift the approach from responding to complaints and manually analyzing individual procurements to proactive, data-driven market monitoring. The system is at an advanced stage of development and preparation for implementation.

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Data for reviews

The Commission has reached agreements with the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority, provincial procurement bodies and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan on data integration and work coordination.

Competition Commission Chairman Farid Ahmad Tarar said that procurement worth trillions of rupees cannot be effectively monitored solely through complaints and manual examination of each tender. He stressed that signals generated by BRDS will only constitute grounds for an investigation, rather than a conclusion that a violation has occurred. Each case will require a separate review, evidence collection and legal assessment in accordance with the Competition Act of 2010.

The system was also mentioned in the fifth interagency report, Computational Antitrust Worldwide, published by Stanford Computational Antitrust. The report compiles the experience of 30 competition authorities in using computational tools in enforcement.

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