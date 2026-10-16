Pakistan records hottest monsoon in 66 years — The Express Tribune

In Pakistan, the average temperature during the 2026 monsoon season reached 30.7°C, the highest figure in 66 years. The previous record was 30.6°C and was set in 2019, The Express Tribune reports, citing a report by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Temperature readings

In Turbat, in Balochistan province, the temperature reached 48.5°C during the monsoon season. The hottest days there were July 7, 12, 30, and 31. At the same time, in Skardu, in Gilgit-Baltistan, the temperature dropped to 6°C on September 23 and 26.

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Rainfall deficit in regions

In most regions of Pakistan, monsoon rainfall was below normal. The largest deficit was recorded in Sindh province, at 51%. In Balochistan, rainfall was 34% below normal; in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 18% below normal; in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16% below normal; and in Punjab, 4% below normal.

Gilgit-Baltistan was the only region mentioned in the report where rainfall exceeded the norm, with precipitation 5% higher than usual. Despite the overall rainfall deficit, some areas experienced heavy downpours: on July 23, 252 mm of precipitation fell at Lahore Airport in one day, while the total rainfall in Gujranwala reached 607 mm in July.

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