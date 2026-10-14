Pakistan said that since the beginning of September 2026, 23 drones have been launched from Afghanistan into its airspace. On September 28, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said it had delivered a diplomatic note of protest to the Taliban movement over what it called “provocative incursions,” France 24 reports.

On September 23, the Pakistani army said it had shot down at least eight fixed-wing drones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, less than one kilometer from the Afghan border. One of the drones, which Pakistani forces said had been launched from Afghanistan, was shot down near the Torkham border crossing.

FPV drones and fixed-wing aircraft

Since the start of the conflict between Pakistan and the Taliban in February 2026, the Taliban have used armed FPV drones — small quadcopters carrying munitions, including mortar shells — to attack Pakistani positions near the border. According to France 24, larger fixed-wing drones with more powerful engines, potentially capable of covering hundreds of kilometers, have also been used.

On March 13, Pakistan said it had shot down two Taliban drones near Islamabad. On February 27, the Taliban government in Afghanistan reported drone attacks on the Pakistani capital. On the same day, Pakistani sources circulated images of aircraft that they said had been shot down in the suburbs of Islamabad.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cheap components and psychological effect

Drone expert Mark Grozel estimates that such aircraft are about two meters in size and can carry between 0.5 and 1 kilogram of explosives. According to him, they are slow, fly at low altitude and are easy to shoot down once detected, though detecting them may be difficult.

France 24 analyzed photos and videos of drones that the Pakistani army called intercepted and identified engines resembling DLE55 models. These are single-cylinder, 55-cubic-centimeter engines available for sale online. Grozel noted that autopilot software and components can be purchased openly, while the aircraft’s body can be made, including with a 3D printer.

In the expert’s view, the main strength of such drones lies in their psychological impact: they are cheap to produce and can pose a threat to infrastructure. The conflict between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban is taking place against the backdrop of the activities of the Pakistani group Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Pakistan accuses the Afghan Taliban of sheltering and supporting the TTP, while the Taliban deny responsibility for the group’s activities.

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