Pakistan says it has substantial forces in Saudi Arabia — The Hindu

Pakistan said it has already deployed substantial numbers of military personnel and resources in Saudi Arabia under a defence arrangement. Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said this on October 9, responding to a question about the growing threat to the kingdom from Yemen’s Houthis, The Hindu reports.

Possible additional deployment

According to Khan, representatives of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey at a recent meeting in Riyadh confirmed their intention to jointly ensure deterrence and protect Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The three countries also agreed to promptly mobilize resources as needed.

The spokesperson declined to disclose operational details, including the nature and scale of a possible additional deployment. He said the alliance headquarters should decide on the number of troops, the timing and location of their deployment, while member states would provide the necessary contribution.

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Operations in Yemen

Khan also dismissed reports of Pakistani fighter jets participating in cross-border operations in Yemen, calling the information speculative. According to him, Pakistani forces have been present in Saudi Arabia in various formats since 1982, including under logistical arrangements and as part of training missions.

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement on August 7 after a summit in Mecca. It stipulates that an armed attack on one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack on all three. After Houthi attacks intensified, the pact’s Strategic Political and Defence Committee met in Riyadh on October 5 and decided to deploy military forces in the kingdom.

The Pakistani spokesperson stressed that the alliance is defensive in nature, so its forces will not cross Yemen’s border to attack the Houthis. He also said that attacks on Saudi Arabia concern Islamabad because around 2.5 million Pakistani citizens live in the kingdom.

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