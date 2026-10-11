Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Tahir Andrabi, said during a meeting of the UN General Assembly’s First Committee that India had allegedly enshrined in its policy the right to strike Pakistan at a time convenient for itself and under a pretext it could fabricate. The Express Tribune reports.

Statements on defense

According to Andrabi, South Asia remains hostage to a “doctrine of force.” He mentioned the events of May 2025, which he called India’s unprovoked military aggression, and also spoke of Islamabad’s “precise and effective” response. These are claims made by the Pakistani diplomat.

Andrabi also said that Pakistan has the capabilities and determination to defend its sovereignty in the event of any actions against the country. According to him, Islamabad does not seek an arms race but will maintain a full spectrum of deterrence within the doctrine of credible minimum deterrence.

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Dialogue between states

The Pakistani representative claimed that India is building up its military potential, including by developing intercontinental, maritime and hypersonic systems. He noted that the latest formal talks between the two states on confidence-building measures in the nuclear and conventional spheres took place in 2012.

The diplomat said that Pakistan prefers diplomacy and is ready for substantive dialogue on all unresolved issues, including Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions. According to him, Pakistan’s proposal for a strategic restraint regime in the region remains in force. Andrabi also called the idea that a limited conventional war could be contained in the presence of nuclear weapons a dangerous illusion.

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