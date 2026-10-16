Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 16 condemned statements by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, calling them provocative and containing a threat of aggression against Pakistan. Dawn reports.

Statement by the Indian minister

The day before, Singh stated that new terrorist activity from across the border could trigger a strike larger than the previous one. This wording was cited by the Indian agency ANI.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said at a weekly briefing that Islamabad rejects and condemns the Indian minister’s remarks. According to him, these statements reflect India’s hegemonic approach and create risks to peace and stability in South Asia.

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Islamabad’s position

Khan also mentioned the brief military conflict between the two countries in May last year. He stated that Pakistan had then demonstrated its capability and resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The spokesperson stressed that Pakistan is ready to defend itself against any aggression, and that the country’s restraint and commitment to peace should not be perceived as weakness. He added that India should abandon bellicose rhetoric and act responsibly for the sake of lasting peace in the region.

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