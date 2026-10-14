In the United Kingdom, US technology company Palantir and the office of London Mayor Sadiq Khan have settled the company’s lawsuit over the decision not to approve a contract with London police worth £50 million, or $66 million. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing a joint statement by the parties.

Contract with London police

Palantir agreed with London police on a two-year contract to use artificial intelligence systems. They were intended to automate some tasks and help analyse evidence.

However, London’s Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime refused to approve the agreement. It told police that no open competition had been held for the contract. Reports said that Khan’s representative also expressed concerns that Palantir did not align with London’s values.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Settlement terms

In a joint statement, Palantir and London’s Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime said they had settled the case and withdrawn their mutual allegations. The parties also said that the decision not to enter into the contract was not based on Palantir’s values or ethics, or on broader coverage of the company’s activities.

The office said it does not and has never had a policy of refusing to enter into contracts with Palantir. The company may participate in future procurement procedures.

The United Kingdom is also reviewing the National Health Service’s £330 million contract with Palantir. A parliamentary committee said there was a clear mismatch between the company and the United Kingdom’s values and recommended invoking an early termination clause. Louis Mosley, head of Palantir’s UK division, called the recommendation irresponsible.

Read us on