Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies has approved the 2027 revenue bill, which provides for revenue of 10.64 trillion Mexican pesos, or about $576 billion. The document also sets a limit for net domestic borrowing at 1.7 trillion pesos and net external borrowing at up to $13.5 billion. The Rio Times reports.

In the overall vote on October 14, 331 deputies supported the bill and 118 voted against it. During consideration of individual provisions on the morning of October 15, the document was approved by 340 votes to 109. It was supported by deputies from President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Morena party and its allies from the Labor Party and the Green Party of Mexico.

Revenue and macroeconomic assumptions

Taxes are expected to provide 6.26 trillion pesos, or 59% of all planned revenue. The largest source of revenue is income tax, at 3.29 trillion pesos. The total also includes 1.48 trillion pesos in financing, which includes new borrowing.

The economic package is based on Mexico’s economy growing by 1.5–2.5% in 2027. The government has also assumed an average exchange rate of 17.9 pesos per dollar and a Mexican export oil price of $61.8 per barrel. The Finance Ministry expects the country’s public debt to reach 55% of GDP in 2027.

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Carol Antonio Altamirano, chair of the Chamber of Deputies’ Finance Committee, said the bill does not provide for new taxes or increases in general rates. According to him, revenue is planned to increase through strengthened tax oversight and efforts to combat tax evasion.

Limits for Pemex and CFE

State oil company Pemex will be able to take on net domestic borrowing of up to 160.6 billion pesos and up to $5.26 billion abroad. State electricity company CFE has been set a limit of 16.7 billion pesos in net domestic borrowing and $725 million in net external borrowing.

During the final vote, deputies also supported an amendment by Morena faction leader Ricardo Monreal. It removes the 300 million peso limit for a mechanism under which fines, penalties and collection costs for overdue taxes may be waived, provided that the tax amount adjusted for inflation is paid. The principal tax amount is not waived.

The bill must now be considered by Mexico’s Senate. It must approve the document by October 31 and may also amend it, after which the text will be sent back to the Chamber of Deputies.

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