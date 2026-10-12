The Philippine House of Representatives has approved a bill that provides for banning access to social media for children under the age of 13. The vote took place on October 12, and the document was backed by an overwhelming majority, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Further procedure

Earlier, the Philippine Senate approved a similar bill, but its version is stricter: it prohibits all people under 18 from creating social media accounts. The two chambers of Congress must now reconcile the provisions of their documents and submit the final text to the president for approval.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he is studying the bill passed by the Senate. According to him, a complete ban on social media could prompt children to conceal their online activity, making them more vulnerable to grooming and abuse.

Debate after school shootings

The advancement of the legislation comes after three shootings at Philippine schools since June, which renewed the debate over children's access to social media and online content. Last month, a 16-year-old teenager shot dead at least two students and then took his own life. In August, another student livestreamed the killing of a classmate and then also died by suicide.

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According to AFP, armed violence at schools in the Philippines had previously been rare. TikTok, Alphabet, which owns YouTube, and Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, did not immediately comment on the House of Representatives' decision.

Restrictions in the region

The Philippines is joining a number of countries seeking to restrict minors' use of social media over concerns about its impact on children's health and safety. In Malaysia, people under 16 have been banned from registering on social media since June, and platforms must verify age using government documents. They were given until January 2027 to implement this mechanism.

In Indonesia, a rule has been in effect since March under which platforms deemed high-risk by the authorities must deactivate the accounts of children under 16. Last week, TikTok deactivated about 9 million such accounts, while Meta blocked 85,000 Instagram accounts and 99,000 Facebook accounts.

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