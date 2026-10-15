Japanese company Panasonic is recalling about 640,000 front-loading washer-dryers sold in Japan and Taiwan due to the risk of smoke and fire, The Japan Times reports.

Which models are subject to the recall

The campaign covers 18 models for the Japanese market manufactured in 2021–2024, as well as three models for the Taiwanese market produced in 2022–2025. Panasonic said it will inspect and repair the appliances free of charge, as well as replace parts in the affected models.

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Cause of the malfunction

According to the company, a defect in the automatic detergent dispenser unit may cause detergent and fabric softener to leak. They may reach the internal wiring, and a short circuit under such conditions could lead to smoke or fire.

Reports of incidents

Panasonic has received reports of six cases of smoke and fires in Japan and one such case in Taiwan. No injuries were reported. The company urged owners of appliances on the list not to use the automatic dispensing function and to apply for replacement parts.

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