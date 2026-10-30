In Rome, Italy, Pope Leo XIV said that decisions concerning weapons and border control cannot be delegated to artificial intelligence. He said this during an audience, ANSA English reports. According to him, such decisions can affect people’s lives, freedom and the use of force.

Human control over decisions

According to the pontiff, some decisions should never be delegated. He warned that a person placed on a target list or in a border-control database could be reduced to a mere data entry.

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“Decisions that affect human life, freedom and the use of force must always remain under effective, informed and responsible human supervision,” Pope Leo XIV said.

Call to ban autonomous weapons

The pontiff said that artificial intelligence must be “disarmed.” He also called on states meeting in Geneva in November to take concrete steps to ban lethal autonomous weapons.

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