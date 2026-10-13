Burundi's Parliament has extended the mandate of the national Truth and Reconciliation Commission by four years and reappointed all 13 of its members. According to The Rio Times, the decision was made during a joint session of both houses of Parliament in Bujumbura on October 9, and the Senate announced it on October 12.

Parliament's decision

The National Assembly and the Senate, according to the Senate, unanimously approved the extension of the commission's mandate without disclosing the number of votes. Pierre Claver Ndayicariye remained its president. The session was held at the Congress Palace in the Kigobe district of Bujumbura.

National Assembly Speaker Gelase Daniel Ndabirabe said the renewed commission would help strengthen peace and reconciliation. Senate Speaker Gervais Ndirakobuca said that parliamentarians had assessed the results of its work and called for the continued consideration of land claims.

The commission's work and controversies

The commission was envisaged by the 2000 Arusha Peace Agreement and was established in 2014. It documents mass killings, political and ethnic violence, as well as cases involving land taken during Burundi's colonial and post-colonial periods. The commission also exhumes mass graves and collects testimonies.

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In December 2021, the commission presented Parliament with a conclusion that the killings of 1972 constituted genocide against the Hutu. This conclusion is disputed. Burundi's President Évariste Ndayishimiye stated in May 2022 that it was premature to call those events genocide.

Criticism from civil society organizations

Civil society organizations and associations representing the interests of Tutsi victims accuse the commission of selectively portraying the past and treating victims unequally. In its analysis, the Burundi Forum for the Strengthening of Civil Society warned that selective historical memory could deepen social divisions.

Critics insist on an impartial examination of the violence of 1965, 1972, 1988, 1993, and 2015. At the same time, Ndayicariye reported false claims in some cases involving taken land and promised to publish the first decisions on land disputes soon.

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