Japan’s parliament has begun considering a government bill proposed by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on a temporary reduction of the consumption tax on food products and nonalcoholic beverages. As The Japan Times reports, the document provides for reducing the rate from 8% to 1% for two years — from April 2027 to April 2029.

The bill also provides for payments whose amount will depend on income for low- and middle-income workers. The authorities plan to use them to compensate for part of the tax burden that will remain after the rate reduction. The eligibility criteria for these payments and their amounts are still being worked out.

Opposition proposals

Kazuhiko Shigetoku, a lawmaker from the opposition Democratic Reform Party, questioned whether the tax relief would be fully reflected in food prices amid inflation. He proposed replacing it with direct cash payments, which, in his view, could reach households more quickly and reliably.

Takaichi responded that prices are influenced by various factors, but the effects of the rate reduction should generally be reflected in the cost of goods. She also rejected the possibility of introducing nationwide cash payments before the end of the current fiscal year in March, explaining that it would be difficult to distribute them promptly among all recipients.

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Alternatives and support

The opposition Komeito party proposes directing the approximately ¥10 trillion needed for the government’s two-year program toward payments of ¥80,000 per person over the same period. For a family of four, this would amount to ¥320,000.

The Democratic Party for the People warned that in two years, middle-income workers may lose the benefit of the lower rate without receiving compensatory support. Its proposal provides for increasing tax deductions to reduce income tax and local tax, as well as payments to low-income workers. The party also proposes paying approximately ¥50,000 to low- and middle-income workers within the current fiscal year.

According to a Yomiuri Shimbun poll, 56% of respondents supported the bill, while 37% opposed it. In a Sankei-FNN poll, 62.6% supported cutting the tax on food products, while 52.2% believe that the move will not be an effective means of countering rising prices.

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