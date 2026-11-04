In Cyprus, the parliamentary institutions committee has launched an examination into how government agencies classify documents. The trigger was the leak of a document concerning the planned purchase of a new armored limousine for President Nikos Christodoulides, Cyprus Mail reports.

A document bearing the parliament's seal reached the media in September after the finance committee approved €590,000 for the purchase of the car behind closed doors. Christodoulides said he was unaware of the plan and accused unnamed forces in parliament of leaking the information in order to politically harm him. Deputy government spokesperson Yiannis Antoniou stressed that attention should focus on the disclosure of classified documents sent to parliament.

Dispute over excessive classification

Alma MP Irene Charalambidou said the government labels requests submitted by lawmakers as confidential in order to avoid transparency. She also announced Alma's intention to submit a bill that would limit what she described as abuses by the executive branch. As an example, the lawmaker cited a treatment protocol for addiction among minors which, she said, was also marked confidential.

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The committee's chair, Disy MP Demetris Demetriou, acknowledged a lack of public trust in parliament and said lawmakers had repeatedly requested classified documents for review, but the executive branch had refused. Legal service representative Dena Theodorou said the service sees abuses in the documents it receives and linked the problem to confusion between information classification and personal data protection.

Car purchase

National security director Lieutenant Colonel Alexis Hadjiprokopis said individuals who disclose sensitive classified information will be held accountable. According to him, a new decree directly defines who has the right to classify documents, while leak investigations fall under police jurisdiction.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the plan to purchase the car on July 16. The current presidential limousine has been in service since 2019, while the vehicle used as a backup has been in service since 2010. Antoniou said the available fund amounts to €595,000, and the final price of the car may still change after negotiations.

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