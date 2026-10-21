Cyprus’ parliament on Wednesday afternoon republished MPs’ asset declarations on its website after removing them the previous day due to the accidental disclosure of information that, by law, must not be public. As of 20:30, declarations from 53 of the 56 parliamentarians were publicly available, Cyprus Mail reports.

Investigation into the circumstances of publication

Parliament had stated that all former, newly elected and re-elected MPs had submitted the required declarations, which were to be gradually published on the website. It was later found that some data not intended by law for publication had been posted by mistake, so the publication was temporarily removed.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou ordered an investigation. She requested a report from parliamentary services on the circumstances of the incident and demanded strict compliance with the law. The matter is expected to be considered by the parliamentary institutions committee.

MPs’ statements and regulator’s response

Alma party MP Irene Charalambides said in a letter to Demetriou that parliament had violated its own legislation. According to her, the website contained data that are explicitly prohibited from publication, including personal information about MPs’ spouses and reconciliation statements submitted to the tax commissioner. She stressed that the law was adopted to ensure transparency without violating the rights of third parties.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

DISY MP George Pamboridis suggested the possibility of criminal liability if the data prove to be in violation of the law. He said that the attorney general’s office should initiate prosecution if such a violation is confirmed.

The personal data protection authority asked for the disputed information and links to it to be removed from websites where they remained accessible. The regulator is awaiting an official notification of the breach under Article 33 of the General Data Protection Regulation, which must be sent without undue delay and, where feasible, within 72 hours.

Among the republished declarations are documents from party leaders. Demetriou declared net assets of €239,550 as of June 4, 2026, while Diko leader Nicholas Papadopoulos declared €958,124, mostly in inherited real estate.

Read us on