In Finland, the parliamentary group of the governing National Coalition Party (NCP) has proposed moving the processing of asylum applications to reception and return centres outside the European Union. The group also wants to tighten rules on family reunification and migrants’ access to social security, YLE News reports.

Towards selective migration

The parliamentary group published its new migration policy recommendations on October 16. They were prepared under the leadership of MP Atte Kaleva, who had led the work since January. The document is titled “Towards Selective Migration.”

According to Kaleva, Finland must, under all circumstances, independently determine who is allowed to enter the country, under what conditions, and who may remain there. The proposals include limiting repeated asylum applications deemed unfounded, as well as making return procedures more effective.

The group proposes stipulating that serious or repeated criminal offences may lead to the revocation of a residence permit and deportation. When selecting quota refugees, authorities should also consider a person’s prospects for integration into Finnish society and culture, it believes.

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Benefits and family reunification

The NCP parliamentary group proposes linking migrants’ entitlement to unemployment benefits to their work history in Finland. Under this idea, the amount of support would depend on the duration of employment in the country.

It is also proposed to tighten the conditions for receiving national and guaranteed pensions. For family reunification, a person inviting relatives to Finland would have to support them through employment or entrepreneurial activity.

Kaleva stated that the party seeks to encourage labour migration but opposes the creation of a low-wage labour market in the country. In his view, responsibility for integration should primarily be borne by migrants themselves and their employers.

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