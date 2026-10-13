In Morocco, the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), which won the parliamentary elections, has agreed to form a parliamentary majority together with three other political forces. As Anadolu Agency reports, the four-party coalition will hold 207 seats in the 395-seat House of Representatives.

Composition of the parliamentary majority

In addition to PAM, the coalition will include the Istiqlal Party, the Socialist Union of Popular Forces (USFP), and the Party of Progress and Socialism (PPS). PAM has 97 seats, Istiqlal has 65, USFP has 26, and PPS has 19.

At least 198 seats are required for a parliamentary majority. Thus, the four parties will have nine seats more than the required minimum.

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Formation of the government

The agreement was reached after a second round of talks in Rabat, according to a joint statement by the parties. The coalition members said they would soon propose candidates for ministerial posts and prepare a government program.

On September 29, King Mohammed VI tasked PAM leader Fatima Zahra El Mansouri with forming a government after her party came first in the September 23 elections. The National Rally of Independents (RNI), which led the previous government and won 66 seats, was not included in the new coalition.

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