The Pentagon plans to select a location for a new joint military facility in the United States by June 2027. States must submit general proposals for hosting the facility by December 1, Breaking Defense reports, citing Dale Marks, the US assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations and environment.

According to Marks, this is not merely a base, but effectively the construction of a city. In late September, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth tasked Marks with leading the search, evaluation, selection and preparation of the optimal site for the new facility.

The base is expected to host new operational formations, including autonomous unmanned strike air wings, units equipped with directed-energy and counter-drone systems, as well as hypersonic maneuver units.

Four selection criteria

The first key requirement is a land plot ranging from 100,000 to 250,000 acres. At the same time, the Pentagon is prepared to consider compelling proposals with a smaller or larger area.

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The facility must provide housing and support for between 15,000 and 25,000 active-duty service members and their family members, totaling approximately 80,000 to 100,000 people. It must also support future formations with “autonomous mass” capabilities, including unmanned systems and directed-energy weapons.

The third criterion provides for self-sufficient infrastructure. The project must include small modular nuclear reactors on the facility’s grounds, protected microgrids, and closed-loop systems for collecting, treating and reusing water that can operate indefinitely. Marks said that within the first 24 months, the base must demonstrate the ability to operate continuously for 30 days without connection to the civilian power grid and external energy sources.

The role of private capital

The fourth condition is a public-private partnership to help finance the project. Under the Pentagon’s concept, the Defense Department could fund the base’s combat missions, force-projection capabilities, underground command shelters, ammunition depots and tactical training ranges. Commercial capital, meanwhile, could build and operate supporting digital infrastructure.

The project’s cost estimate has not yet been disclosed because the site has not been determined. At the same time, Marks said the 2028 budget request is expected to include initial funding to launch the project. After receiving applications, the Pentagon team will discuss details of the concepts with applicants, including housing, medical and educational infrastructure options.

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