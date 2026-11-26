The U.S. has postponed the release of the results of its review of its military presence in Europe until 2027.

Washington had previously planned to present the findings of a six-month analysis by the end of 2026. The review may involve a reduction in the U.S. military contingent on the European continent.

The initiative was launched by Pentagon Chief Pete Hagseth. Among its goals are reducing the number of U.S. troops in Europe and cutting back on the military resources Washington provides to its NATO allies.

This move is linked to the U.S. administration’s policy of redistributing responsibility for European security. The U.S. insists that European countries independently assume the bulk of their defense obligations and increase their own contributions to the continent’s security.

At this time, the specific scale of a potential reduction in U.S. troops, the list of countries that may be affected, and the new timeline for announcing the results of the review have not been disclosed.

Source: Rapporteur.

On August 28, it was reported that the Pentagon is preparing at least four options for the future U.S. military presence in Europe. No final decision has been made yet, and the scenarios include both maintaining current troop levels and significantly reducing them.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagseth had planned to announce a new reduction in the U.S. military presence in Europe, but the White House blocked that decision. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Donald Trump administration has not yet decided on the scope of future changes.

Estonia has stated that a possible reduction in U.S. military forces in Europe does not pose critical risks to the region’s security, as defense plans have long taken such scenarios into account. Officials in Tallinn believe that the alliance system is capable of quickly compensating for any changes.

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