The Pentagon has approved the construction of a permanent U.S. military base in Poland. Poland’s Minister of National Defense, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, announced the decision on November 11 during celebrations marking Poland’s Independence Day.

Kosiński-Kamysz emphasized that unity is the most important thing for a nation. During the celebrations, the minister spoke of cooperation “to lead Poland to an even greater moment of strength and courage, which accompanies our soldiers, officers, the commanders appointed today, generals, and the Chief of the General Staff, whose appointment is also an expression of unity.”

The minister noted that the best symbol of this unity is what he is bringing to the ceremony participants upon his return from a visit to the United States on November 11.

(I’m here) with good news that the Pentagon has given the green light to the construction of a permanent U.S. base, the development of our capabilities, and the strengthening of cooperation between the defense industries, and this is possible only thanks to cooperation between the president and the government, Kosiniak-Kamysz noted.

As a reminder, Przydacz announced political approval for a U.S. base in Poland — RMF24.

Poland is moving forward with the establishment of a U.S. military base.

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