In the United States, the Pentagon is holding talks with American automakers General Motors and Ford about involving them in the mass production of military drones. Anadolu Agency reports, citing The Wall Street Journal.

Automakers’ production capabilities

The US Department of Defense seeks to use the advanced manufacturing networks and supply chains of automotive companies to increase the production of reconnaissance and strike drones. Under one option under discussion, automakers would supply components to existing drone manufacturers rather than necessarily produce complete unmanned systems.

General Motors is considering the possibility of producing engines for drones. Pentagon representatives also discussed possible cooperation with Ford, Canadian automotive components supplier Magna International, and other industrial companies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Procurement plans and challenges

No agreements have been concluded yet, and the talks are at an early stage. Automotive company executives assess this prospect differently.

The Pentagon plans to procure millions of drones in the coming years. At the same time, US drone manufacturers, many of which are relatively small companies, do not have sufficient industrial capacity to meet the military’s expected demand.

Washington is also seeking to reduce its dependence on Chinese-made components, as China has dominated the global drone market for more than a decade. For automakers, entering the defense market may involve issues of profitability, the unpredictability of military contracts, reputational risks, and uncertainty over congressional funding. The Pentagon estimates the potential military drone market at $20–30 billion per year and is considering large contracts to encourage industrial companies to participate.

Read us on